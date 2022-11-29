Shwapno opens new outlet in Aftabnagar’s Siraj Convention Centre

A new outlet of the retail shop Shwapno was inaugurated at the Siraj Convention Centre in Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

An event was held to mark the occasion on Tuesday noon, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The programme was attended by landowner Md Siraj, Shwapno Head of Retail Administration Saiful Islam Russell, and Zonal Manager (operation) Zayed Imam, among others.

This is Shwapno's 270th outlet.

Customers will enjoy month-long offers and home delivery services at the new outlet, added the release.