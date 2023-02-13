Shwapno once again wins Superbrands recognition

The largest retail brand in the country, "Shwapno," has been honoured once again as Superbrands Bangladesh in the superstore category for the next two years.

The award was presented at a formal ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on 11 February.

Salah Uddin Misbah, head of Business for Company Goods; Neaz Morshed, head of Business for Commodity; Md Kamruzzaman (Milu), Media and PR manager; and Mohammad Anisul Islam, assistant manager for Promotion and Campaign Management of "Shwapno" received the award on behalf of the company, reads a press release.

This latest recognition is just one in a long line of accolades for "Shwapno."

The company has won the award as a "Superbrands" in 2018 and 2020-2021, and has been selected as the best brand in the superstore sector for seven consecutive years.

Additionally, "Shwapno" has been named one of the top 10 brands in the country for four consecutive years and has won the Sixth Asia Marketing Excellence Award, recognized as Marketing Company of the Year 2020 in Asia.

"Shwapno" team would like to thank all of its customers and well-wishers in this joyous event and would like to dedicate this achievement to all of them, reads the press release.