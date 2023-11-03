Shwapno offers discounts on daily necessities
Country's largest grocery chain Shwapno is offering discounts on many essential products such as rice, soybean oil, salt, body lotion, shampoo, tea, milk powder, baby diapers.
The grocery store is offering a five-litre bottle of Pusti Soyabean Oil at Tk750, which is available in the open market at Tk780-825; five-litre bottle of Rupchanda Soyabean Oil at Tk777, which costs Tk785-825 in the open market; 1kg Fresh Milk Powder at Tk802, which is available at Tk810-820 in open market; 2kg ACI/Pusti Atta at Tk108, which is available at Tk115-120 in open market; 2kg ACI/Pusti Maida at Tk129, which is available at Tk135-140 in open market; Premium miniket rice at Tk64 per kg , which is available at Tk70-72 in open market, etc.