Shwapno offers discount prices on  potatoes, local onions, sugar

11 July, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 02:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's leading retail chain Brand Shwapno has come up with a market price of relief for price-driven buyers.

At a time when the prices of commodities are rising in the market, Shwapno has announced to sell the products for two days (11-12July) at special discounts on potatoes, local onions, and sugar for the customers in Dhaka, Cumilla, Sylhet and Chattogram, said a press release.

Potatoes will be sold at Tk44 per kg (which is around Tk50 per kg in the market), local onion at Tk66 per kg (which is Tk75-78 per kg in the market), loose sugar at Tk136 per kg (which is being sold at Tk 40 per kg in the market) at all Shwapno's outlets in Dhaka and Cumilla.

On the other hand, potatoes will be sold at Tk47 per kg (which is Tk 50 per kg in the market), onion imported at a special discount at Tk57 per kg (which is Tk59-60 per kg in the market), sugar at Tk136 per kg (which is being sold at Tk140 per kg in the market) in Chattogram's all outlets.

Potatoes will be sold at Tk40 per kg (which is Tk42 per kg in the market), and onion imported at a special discount of Tk47 per kg (which is being sold at Tk48-50 per kg in the market) in Sylhet. 

The offer will continue till there is available stock across the country

