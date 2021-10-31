Shwapno launches new outlet in Mymensingh

Shwapno, a renowned retail chain store in the country, has launched a new outlet in Bhaluka of Mymensingh.

The new outlet of Shwapno was inaugurated on Sunday, said a press release.

"We have stocked goods on local demand. We have also availed home delivery service for customers," said Shamsuddoha Semul, director of Shwapno's Retail

Expansion.

"The outlet will showcase various month-long offers," he added.

Rajibul Hasan, head of Business Development of Shwapno, and other businessmen, Haji Majaharul Islam and Habibur Rahman, were present at the inaugural ceremony.