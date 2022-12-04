Shwapno launches new outlet in Keraniganj

Local retail chain shop Shwapno has recently launched a new outlet in Keraniganj's Kholamora.

The new outlet was inaugurated at Keraniganj Kholamora on 30 November by social worker Ayesha Akhtar Ruma as chief guest, reads a press release.

Shwapno's Head of Business Expansion Md Shamsuzzaman, Officer-in-charge of Rajarbagh police station Md Ershad Mia, Officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model police station Md Mamunur Rashid Mamun, chief designer of Pakiza Group Manowar Hossain Khan, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Besides, Franchisee Sheikh Md Kamrul Alam Tutul and Fashion Designer of Beximco Sheikh Monirul Alam Shamim joined the occasion.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said the chain shop is now in 43 districts of the country.

"We were long planning to open a state-of-the-art outlet at Keraniganj's Kholamora. Here our range of services will be more extensive. Hopefully, customers will shop regularly at this dream outlet in a healthy and safe environment," he added.

Director of Operations at Shwapno, Abu Naser, said that this new outlet has month-long offers and home delivery services.