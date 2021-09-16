Shwapno launches Bishwnath outlet in Sylhet

Corporates

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 06:05 pm

Shwapno, one of the largest retail chain shops of the country, inaugurated its new outlet at Bishwnath in Sylhet city today.

Investors Humayon kabir, Saiful islam, Abdullah al Mahmud, head of operation, Razibul Hasan, head of business development (Franchise), attend the inaugural ceremony of the new outlet situated at Puran Bazar (opposite police station ) Bishwanath, sylhet, reads a press release.

This outlet offered various month-long offers in addition to home delivery service. 

