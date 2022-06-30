Shwapno launches 224th outlet at Chattogram’s Khulshi

Retail chain shop Shwapno now has a brand-new outlet in Khulshi, Chattogram.

The inauguration of the new outlet took place at Zakir Hossain Road in Khulshi (opposite Holy Crescent Hospital) on Thursday (30 June), reads a press release.

Abu Naser, director Operations of Shwapno, Md Shamsuddoha Shemul, director of Retail Expansion, Md Mahadi Faisal, head of Business (Protein and Perishables), Md Iqbal Hossain, head of Business, Mohammad Saifur Rab Tareq, regional manager of expansion, along with distinguished officials from the organisation, attended the inaugural ceremony.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director at ACI Logistics Ltd (Shwapno), has said, "Shwapno has now reached its 40th district of the country. We will expand the range of our services further in Chattogram. Today we are witnessing the result of our long-term planning to open a premium outlet in Khulshi. Hopefully, all our customers here will enjoy a regular shopping experience in a healthy and safe environment at Shwapno."

Adding further, Director of Operations at Shwapno, Abu Naser said, "Customer satisfaction and fulfillment of their demands is always our core priority at Shwapno. We hope customers will love our Khulshi outlet."

Lastly, Md Shamsuddoha Shemul, director of Retail Expansion of Shwapno, added, "At our 224th outlet, we have given our best to include every daily life necessity for the people of Chattogram."

This outlet also has various lucrative month-long offers and home delivery services.

Customers are requested to contact at the given number for availing home delivery at this new outlet in Khulshi: 01747-285035.