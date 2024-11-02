Shwapno introduced an affordable beef and potato offer for customers’ convenience.

02 November, 2024, 11:20 am
02 November, 2024, 11:20 am
Shwapno introduced an affordable beef and potato offer for customers’ convenience.

This offer will be available on Friday and Saturday (November 1 and 2) at selected outlets in the Dhaka, Comilla, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Savar zones.

According to Shwapno's management, this combo pack combines beef with potatoes to be convenient for small families. The combo pack, named "Beef-Potato Mix (Small)," includes 200 grams of meat and 100 grams of potatoes (10 pieces of beef with 10 pieces of potatoes) at a price of only 160 BDT.

Another pack, the "Beef-Potato Mix (Large)," contains 375 grams of beef and 200 grams of potatoes and is priced at 300 BDT.

This packaging is particularly convenient for families preparing meals one or two times.

