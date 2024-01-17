Shwapno inaugurates new service ‘Diabetic Corner’

Shwapno, one of the largest retail chain shops in Bangladesh, has inaugurated a new service called 'Diabetic Corner' to provide more facilities for the customers and create mass awareness about diabetes. Shwapno has taken this innovative initiative so that diabetic patients can easily get their necessary products and services.

Initially, customers will get the benefit of the 'Diabetic Corner' at all Shwapno outlets in Gulshan 1, Gulshan 2, Banani and Bashundhara. Later, this service will be gradually available in all Shwapno outlets across the country.

Today, on 17 January 2024, at 4 pm, MR. M. Anis Ud Dowla, Founder Chairman, Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Limited, inaugurated the 'Diabetic Corner' at Shwapno's Gulshan-1 outlet for the customers. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director, Shwapno; Sohel Tanvir Khan, Business Director, Shwapno; Abu Naser, Operations Director, Shwapno; Mahadi Faisal, Head of Marketing, Shwapno and other high officials of the organization.

M. Anis Ud Dowla, Founder Chairman, Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Limited, said, Diabetes is a disease that comes in old age. Diabetic patients can live a very good life if they can live within the rules. Therefore, daily essential products should be easily available for diabetics. I am a diabetic myself. I know how much time it takes to find this diabetes food or other essentials. So doing this diabetes corner at SHWAPNO. And I want not only ACI product but all companies' products will be here, so that buyers can choose from here according to their needs and preferences. We have dreamed, it is a dream of ACI and the managing director Dr. Arif Dowla, originally the dream came from his thoughts and today we have 440 Shwapno outlets; this is possible because of your support. I hope and trust that you (customer) will enrich us with ideas by supporting us in the future. We believe in customer service. Shwapno as a company always works for the customers and for that we want to be a part of the good relationship that the company creates with the customer.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director, Shwapno, said, " Iám thrilled to introduced Shwapno's Diabetic Corner, a dedicated space inspired by our honorable Chairman Mr. M. Anis Ud Dowla's vision and your health-conscious needs. From diabetic-friendly foods to essential health equipment, this corner is a commitment to your well-being. Your overwhelming support fuels our dedication. I extend my gratitude to Chairman Anis Ud Dowla and each towards a healthier future together.

Sohel Tanvir Khan, Business Director, Shwapno, said, "In Bangladesh, one crore 30 lakh people are diabetic. This number is increasing every year. We take great pride in offering specialized products for individuals managing diabetes. We are hopeful to introduce even more products in this category in coming days."

Mahadi Faisal, Head of Marketing, Shwapno, said, "The Diabetic Corner at Shwapno is more than just a section; it is a testament to our dedication to providing healthier options without compromising on taste. We recognize that individuals managing diabetes often face restrictions on their dietary choices, and we aim to make their shopping experience both nutritious and delightful."

Notably, customers can buy various diabetes food products from Shwapno's Diabetic Corner including ACI Nutrilife Low GI Rice, Coca Cola Zero Can, Ensure Diabetes Care, Splenda Sweetener, Kiswan Sugar Free Biscuits, Iko Sugar Free Crackers, Quaker Oats, Well Food Sugar Free Toast, and Zero Cal Sweeteners.