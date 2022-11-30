Shwapno inaugurates new outlet at Rabindra Sarani in Uttara

Retail chain shop Shwapno inaugurated a new outlet at Rabindra Sarani, Uttara in the capital on Wednesday (30 November).

This is Shwapno's 271st outlet, said a press release.

"Shwapno has now reached 43 districts of the country. We will expand the range of our services in Rabindra Sarani, Uttara. Hopefully, from now on, customers will regularly shop at Shwapno in a healthy and safe environment," said ACI Logistic Ltd (Shwapno) Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir.

Shwapno operations director Abu Nasser said that this new outlet has month-long offers and home delivery services.

During the inauguration ceremony, the landowner of the plot where the new outlet is situated, Shamimul Bari, Head of Retail Administration Saiful Alam Rasel, Regional Head of Operations Emran Hussain and many others were present.

Full address of this new outlet: House No: 01, Road: 15, Azampur, Sector 3, Uttara, Dhaka.