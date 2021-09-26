Shwapno inaugurates new outlet in Narayanganj

Corporates

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 02:38 pm

Related News

Shwapno inaugurates new outlet in Narayanganj

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 02:38 pm
Shwapno inaugurates new outlet in Narayanganj

Popular retail chain shop "Shwapno" has opened a new outlet in South Sostapur in Fatullah of Narayanganj.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday morning with the presence of prominent businessmen Abdur Razzak, Babul Mia, Rafiqul Islam, and Jahirul Islam, head of business expansion, among others, said a press release issued by Shwapno.

Samsuddoha Shimul, director of retail expansion department of Shwapno, said, "We hope customers will shop regularly in a healthy and safe environment. The products have been kept in our outlet keeping in mind the needs of the locals. We expect advice and evaluation from them."

The release also added that the outlet has home delivery facilities for its customers nearby.

Swapno / New Branch / Narayanganj

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

21h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

21h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

21h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives