Shwapno inaugurates new outlet in Narayanganj

Popular retail chain shop "Shwapno" has opened a new outlet in South Sostapur in Fatullah of Narayanganj.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday morning with the presence of prominent businessmen Abdur Razzak, Babul Mia, Rafiqul Islam, and Jahirul Islam, head of business expansion, among others, said a press release issued by Shwapno.

Samsuddoha Shimul, director of retail expansion department of Shwapno, said, "We hope customers will shop regularly in a healthy and safe environment. The products have been kept in our outlet keeping in mind the needs of the locals. We expect advice and evaluation from them."

The release also added that the outlet has home delivery facilities for its customers nearby.