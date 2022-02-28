Shwapno inaugurates new outlet in Mirpur

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shwapno, the largest grocery chain shop in Bangladesh, has opened its 207th branch in Dhaka's Mirpur 12 Bus Stand area.

The outlet was inaugurated in the presence of Abu Naser, director operations of Shwapno; Sohel Tanvir Khan, business director of Shwapno; Md Shamsuddoha Shemul, director of retail expansion department of Shwapno, Mahadi Faisal, head of marketing, Shwapno, 

Renowned Business person and social worker Md Ali Ahmed Molla and Md Alif Molla were also present at the recently held inauguration event.

Tamal Paul, head of supply chain, Md Iqbal Hossain, head of business, company goods and commodities, Md Shah Md Rijvi Rony, head of HR, Dr Sohel Moinuddin Shoibal, head of corporate affairs and head of employee welfare (medical), Md

Fariduzzaman, creative head, S N Naznin, head of customer acquisition, and many other officials of the chain shop attended the programme.

Customers shopping in the new outlet will enjoy month-long exciting offers on various items, as well as home deliveries.

The address of the new outlet is: Hazi Kujrat Ali Mollah Super Market, 1/D, Harunabad, Harun Mollah Road, Pallabi Mirpur 12 Bus Stand, Dhaka, 1216.  

Customers can call – 01847-265233 – for home delivery services.

