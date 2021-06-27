Shwapno-Grey-UCB wins Cannes Lions awards for second time

Shwapno-Grey-UCB wins Cannes Lions awards for second time

Previously, the project bagged three awards-two silver and one bronze in 2019

A joint venture of retail chain super shop Shwapno and United Commercial Bank (UCB) and Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd recently won two awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this year, for the second time.

The initiative titled 'Shwapno-UCB Agro Banking Project', was supervised and submitted to the international festival by Grey Dhaka, the only advertising agency in Bangladesh to win at Cannes.

Shwapno and UCB started working on the project under Grey Dhaka's supervision in 2019, in a bid to connect marginalised farmers directly with consumers and the mainstream economy.

Previously, the project bagged three awards-two silver and one bronze- at the Cannes Lions festival in 2019. It won two awards this year- one silver and one bronze.

"It really is a matter of joy," Shwapna Executive Director Sabbir Hassan Nasir said regarding achievement.

Under the agro banking project, marginal farmers are able to sell their remaining products of the season at dedicated collection or purchase points of Shwapno. They receive the money for their products through UCB bank accounts, according to Nasir.

He said, "This time the project was submitted to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in the category of 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)' or Sustainable Development."

"The project won the Silver Lion in the 'Partnership for the Goal' sub-category and the Bronze Lion in the 'People and Poverty' sub-category."

The Cannes Lions festival is held for six days in June every year in Cannes, France.

