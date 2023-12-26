'Shwapno' awarded as best superstore by Bangladesh Brand Forum

The 15th Best Brand Award ceremony was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Saturday (23 December).

'Shwapno' won the award as the best superstore brand for 7 consecutive times. And along with this, among the top 15 brands, the country's largest chain super shop 'Shwapno' has placed in the best 6th place in all categories.

After announcing the best brand in the supershop sector for the seventh time in a row, Shwapno's Head of Business Salah Uddin Misbah, and Head of Retail Administration Saiful Alam Russel came to the main stage and accepted the award together, reads a press release.

Alam Rasel, head of Retail Administration), head of Inventory and Cash Management. Salim Akter (Md.Salim Akter, head of inventory and Cash Management), business head General Merchandise Category Hasib ul Alam (Business Head, General Merchandise category), Swapnar Head of Creative Md Fariduzzaman (Creative Head ), Data Analytics Lead Manager Shehzad R Majid (Lead Manager, Data Analytics), Head of Business (Lifestyle), Tanjina Akter, Head of Business (Lifestyle), Head of Trade Market Research Nusrat Jahan, Head of Trade Market Research, and Regional Manager of Operations, Md Sabbir Hossain (Sabbir Hossain, regional manager of operations) graced the event.

The team of 'Shwapno' also received the award for the 6th best brand in the country in this event titled Best Brand Award 2023 on Saturday night.

Note that Supershop 'Shwapn' started its journey in 2008. Connecting consumers with marginal farmers, and suppliers through Swapna chain shops Now Swapna has 416 outlets across the country.

'Shwapno' won the award as 'Superbrand' in 2018 and 2020-21 under Superbrands Bangladesh.

Besides, it has won the award titled 'Sixth Asia Marketing Excellence Award', which is recognized as Asia's 'Marketing Company of the Year 2020'.

Bangladesh's 'Shwapno' has won this award by competing with leading marketing companies from 17 countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia. Swapan won the Super-Concurrent Earthquake and Fire Preparedness Award this year among private companies.

To inspire brands in the country, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honouring the most loved brands through Best Brand Awards for the past 15 years. The main purpose of the Best Brand Awards is to showcase and celebrate the success of brands that have been achieved through hard work.