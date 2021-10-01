Shwapno announces groceries value offers

Shwapno, one of the largest retail chain shops in the country announced slashed prices of multiple grocery products Thursday.

Varieties of products including rice, oil, potato, onion are available at a reasonable price in Shwapno, reads a press release.

Miniket rice is being sold at Tk60 to Tk65 per kg in the market, while Shwapno sells it at only Tk 58 per kg.

Besides, the price of potato and onion is Tk16 and Tk45 per kg respectively.

Although powdered milk (Fresh, Danish) market price is Tk690 per kg, Shwapno is selling it at Tk580 only.

The price for Rupchanda soybean oil (5 litres) is Tk695, and one kg ACI salt is Tk16 only.

Customers can buy two kg of ACI flour at Tk85.

Furthermore, sugar is also being sold at only Tk74 per kg, where the market price is Tk80-90.

The offer will continue at all Shwapno stores for a limited time.