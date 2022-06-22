SHV Energy enters Bangladesh’s LPG market

Corporates

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

SHV Energy enters Bangladesh’s LPG market

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:58 pm
SHV Energy enters Bangladesh’s LPG market

Global off-grid energy distributor SHV Energy has officially entered the LPG market in Bangladesh through the purchase of one of the biggest local distributors in this sector, Petromax LPG and Petromax Cylinders. 

The purchase agreement has been signed and the closing is expected in the next few months, says a press release.

In the meantime, Petromax will continue to operate out of Dhaka with the current team maintaining the high levels of operational excellence and customer support. 

SHV Energy CEO Bram Graber said, "We are excited to be entering the Bangladesh market and look forward to contributing to the further development of Petromax and the LPG industry as a whole. 

Bangladesh will be a key market for SHV Energy, with a growing population and an important opportunity to help in the transition to LPG as a cleaner energy alternative than the more polluting fuels that are still widely in use."

Petromax Managing Director Faridul Alam said, "Carrying the proud legacy of our forty-year-old family business, we entered the LPG sector to explore business opportunities in the untapped market of Bangladesh. We proudly built and scaled an LPG downstream and cylinder production business from the ground up, establishing a foothold in this competitive space within a short timeframe of only four years. I am excited to see SHV Energy grow our vision further to new."
 

LPG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US