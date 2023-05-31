Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations makes board level appointments

Hong Kong-based Shun Shing Group International Limited (www.ssgil.com) has made board-level appointments for its Bangladesh Operations.

The Group Managing Director Ikram Ahmed Khan has been appointed as the chairman and S Raihan Ahmed has been appointed as the vice-chairman.

Tahmina Ahmed has been appointed as the managing director of Shun Shing Group BD operations.

Shakib Pasha has been appointed as the deputy managing director.

SSGIL is Asia's top cement and cementitious raw material trader with 35 years of experience with manufacturing investment in Bangladesh and UAE.

SSGIL's signature brand Seven Rings Cement is Bangladesh's most preferred cement brand. SSGIL has four cement plants in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Dubai with a capacity of 9.4 million metric tons per annum. Group's other cement brand, named Green Cement, is produced from its Dubai plant.