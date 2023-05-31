Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations makes board level appointments

Corporates

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 07:47 pm

Related News

Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations makes board level appointments

Press Release
31 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 07:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hong Kong-based Shun Shing Group International Limited (www.ssgil.com) has made board-level appointments for its Bangladesh Operations. 

The Group Managing Director Ikram Ahmed Khan has been appointed as the chairman and S Raihan Ahmed has been appointed as the vice-chairman.

Tahmina Ahmed has been appointed as the managing director of Shun Shing Group BD operations. 

Shakib Pasha has been appointed as the deputy managing director.

SSGIL is Asia's top cement and cementitious raw material trader with 35 years of experience with manufacturing investment in Bangladesh and UAE.

SSGIL's signature brand Seven Rings Cement is Bangladesh's most preferred cement brand. SSGIL has four cement plants in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Dubai with a capacity of 9.4 million metric tons per annum. Group's other cement brand, named Green Cement, is produced from its Dubai plant.

 

appointment / Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

44m | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

10h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

2h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

2h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria