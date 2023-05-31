Shun Shing Group Bangladesh operation announces board-level appointments

Hong Kong-based company Shun Shing Group International Limited (SSGIL) has recently announced significant board-level appointments for its Bangladesh Operations, reads a press release.

The Group Managing Director, Ikram Ahmed Khan, has been appointed as the Chairman, while S Raihan Ahmed has assumed the role of Vice-Chairman.

Additionally, Tahmina Ahmed has been named as the Managing Director of Shun Shing Group Bangladesh operations, and Shakib Pasha has taken up the position of Deputy Managing Director.

With over 35 years of experience in the cement and cementitious raw material trading industry, SSGIL is renowned in Asia and has made substantial investments in manufacturing in both Bangladesh and the UAE.

Notably, SSGIL's Seven Rings Cement brand is highly favoured in Bangladesh, and the company operates four cement plants located in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Dubai, with an impressive annual capacity of 9.4 million metric tons.

The company is also the producer of another cement brand named Green Cement based in Dubai.