Short Film Lab announces winners of Weekend Film Challenge Dhaka

The inaugural Weekend Film Challenge Dhaka, hosted by Short Film Lab (SFL), a community service organisation based in Doha, Qatar, and sponsored by Excelerate Energy, a US-based LNG company, culminated in a standing-room-only screening and awards ceremony on 26 October, showcasing short films produced by local teams within just 48 hours. Each team crafted digital stories focused on climate change, presenting unique and poignant perspectives.

Led by Dr Mohanalakshmi Rajakumar, Founder and Creative Director of SFL, and accompanied by Ella Riddle and Sara Eassa, students from Qatar and alumni of the SLF mentorship programme in Doha, the event was made possible with the support of Excelerate Energy, a major LNG provider to Bangladesh. Habib Bhuiyan, country manager of Excelerate Energy, was present at the awards ceremony. This programme is part of the company's commitment to supporting local talent, contributing to education programmes in its operating countries, and benefiting both present and future generations.

A captivated audience at the EMK Centre watched 15 completed films, with five awards and an honourable mention recognising the talent and ingenuity of these emerging filmmakers. The winning films tackled topics ranging from water pollution to environmental neglect and climate displacement, showing how young storytellers use film to advocate for environmental action.

Judged by Sadia Khalid Reeti, a renowned Bangladeshi filmmaker who has served on juries at several international festivals, including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the winning teams were awarded prizes, including vouchers from the Intercontinental Dhaka, Treehouse restaurant, and Grameen Danone.

Among the top six films were:

Best Comedy : Climate Darkness by The Shapers, led by Mahi Noor. This film highlighted humanity's exploitation of nature, shedding light on the irony of "green" acts overshadowed by pollution.

Best Cinematography : Climate Refugees of Bangladesh by The Think Tankers, led by Shah Newaz Khan Cju. Inspired by World Bank projections, this film addresses the looming threat of displacement for millions of Bangladeshis and raises critical questions about urban preparedness for climate refugees.

Best Drama : Poetry of Dystopia by Chalchitra. This film portrays a rapidly urbanising Dhaka, where a restless protagonist struggles with anxiety and finds solace in nature, revealing the struggle between environmental preservation and urban chaos.

Best Editing : Waves of Waste by BVF Films, led by Mohammed Mahmudul Hassan Galib. This film explores the grim consequences of unchecked water pollution, urging audiences to consider the future if this issue continues to be ignored.

Most Original Screenplay : Airborne Abyss by Blurry Lens of Chaos. Set in a world struggling for breathable air, a father sacrifices everything to protect his family, capturing the dire consequences of climate inaction.

Honourable Mention: Hues of Tomorrow by The Kiwis. Set within a single room, a woman confronts her past choices and the environmental crises she faces, embodying a call to action for both personal and global change.

The Weekend Film Challenge Dhaka exemplifies SFL's mission to empower young filmmakers and provide a platform for their voices on critical issues. Selected films will be submitted to international film festivals, extending the reach of these impactful stories to global audiences.

For more information and updates, visit SFL's Instagram page, where details of future challenges and screenings are regularly posted.