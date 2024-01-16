ShopUp, Trust Bank signs MoU to boost B2B commerce with Islamic Finance

ShopUp, the largest player in the B2B commerce sector in Bangladesh, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Trust Bank Limited at ShopUp's head office in Dhaka.

Under this agreement, the business partners of distribution centers across the country of the B2B commerce platform 'Mokam' will receive Shariah-based investment facilities to expand their business. ShopUp's commerce platform Mokam has been revolutionizing the B2B commerce landscape by connecting mills and manufacturers directly to small shops. Presently, 3.1 crore people across the country are getting food and essential commodities from the stores covered within Mokam's extensive network. Officials present from both organizations are hopeful this partnership will play an important role in reaching the doorsteps of people with daily necessities.

In this regard, Seyed Mosayeb Alam, Chief of Staff of Shopup said, "This agreement will play a significant role in the business expansion of our partners working across the country. Our goal is to ensure affordable quality food to 8 crore people by 2026."

Humaira Azam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Trust Bank; Ataur Rahim Chowdhury, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of ShopUp; Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Trust Bank; Major General (retd) Hamidur Rahman Chowdhury, Chief Strategic Advisor of ShopUp; Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, Chief-of-Staff of ShopUp; Seyed Mosayeb Alam along with other senior officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.