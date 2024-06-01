ShopUp doubles down on local brands and products; becomes national distributor of Shukran

ShopUp, the country's leading B2B commerce company, announced its partnership to become the national distributor of Shukran products. This follows the company's focus on building a fully local supply chain for the distribution of local brands and products nationwide.

Through this partnership, ShopUp's B2B commerce arm, Mokam, will exclusively distribute Shukran rice throughout Bangladesh. Utilising its distribution centres spread across the country, Mokam will ensure that the rice goes straight from the mill to small retail shops, minimizing waste and ensuring consistent quality, reads a press release.

"We are excited to work with ShopUp and leverage their extensive distribution network," said SM Shameem Iqbal, Founder & CEO of Shukran. "This partnership will help us follow through on our ambition of taking Shukran products to every corner of Bangladesh."

"We are thrilled to partner with Shukran and bring their products rice to every corner of Bangladesh," said Md Ziaul Haque, Head of Business at Mokam. "Our company is committed to enhancing local distribution to ensure that the people of Bangladesh have access to the highest quality local brands and products at fair prices nationwide. By minimizing import reliance and promoting homegrown products, we aim to strengthen the domestic market."

ShopUp connects mills and manufacturers to small neighbourhood shops, creating a seamless network for food and essentials. It is building a channel for a fully local supply chain, ensuring access to food for 31 million people in Bangladesh through its network of small shops.