Shopkeeper Shamim becomes millionaire buying Walton fridge

Md Shamim, a confectionery shopkeeper of Lalmohan upazila in Bhola, became 35th millionaire after he had purchased a refrigerator under the local brand's nationwide ongoing 'non-stop millionaire' offer, announced by the company in its 'Digital Campaign Season-20'.

On Tuesday (14 May), Bangladeshi popular film actor and Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan officially handed over a cheque worths Tk10 lakh to Shamim at a program organised by Walton Plaza at Sharif Para area in Charfashion.

On 4 May, Shamim bought a fridge at installment with the downpayment of Tk12,000 from Walton Plaza at Sharif Para. After that his name, mobile number and the model number of the purchased fridge are digitally registered. Later, he received a message from Walton on his mobile with the notification that he was awarded Tk10 lakh.

Shamim said that he purchased Walton fridge for his confectionary shop but was amazed with getting Tk. 10 lakh as gift. Thanking Walton authorities, he said that the money would be used to expand his business.

Actor Amin Khan said, Walton is delivering best electronics products to every house in the country. Walton is exporting products over 40 countries across world. Everyone should buy homemade products to develop the country's economy.

Charfashion police station inspector (investigation) Ripon Kumar Shaha, local ward commissioner Gias Uddin, businessman and social servant Nurul Islam Bacchu, Senior Deputy Executive Director of Walton's marketing and communications Rabiul Islam Milton, Walton's chief divisional officer Al Mahfuz Khan, divisional credit manager Shahanur Alam, divisional service monitoring officer Mizanur Rahman, fridge's product manager Shohidul Islam Reza, Reginoal Sales Manager Lalu Kundu, Regional Credit Manager Md Leion and Walton Plaza manager Abu Wasi were present among others on the occasion.