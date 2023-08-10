Shop with Nagad, win Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar return air ticket with free hotel stay

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come up with an exciting offer of winning a return ticket on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route along with a two-night hotel accommodation on shopping from selected lifestyle brands using its app or USSD *167#.

To stand a chance to win this holiday package voucher, a customer needs to purchase goods worth a minimum of BDT 1,000 from different outlets of nine popular lifestyle brands across the country. The fashion houses are Gentle Park, Sailor, Twelve Clothing Limited, Sara Lifestyle, Mbrella Ltd, Easy, Top Ten, Artisan and Vogue, reads a press release.

The lifestyle-centric reward campaign will run for three weeks, starting from 10 August this year. Every week, from each lifestyle brand, the customer making the highest transactions using Nagad will win a return ticket (Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka) for a single person along with hotel accommodation on a twin-share basis.

Photo: Courtesy

In this way, a total of 27 people – three each from each of the nine lifestyle brands – will win the attractive holiday package. But a customer will be eligible to enjoy this offer once from all merchants during the whole campaign period.

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Limited, "Nagad has taken up many initiatives to popularise cashless transactions in the country as it believes that Bangladesh cannot grow into a smart nation, envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister unless people completely embrace digital lifestyles."

"In keeping with the government's goal to go cashless in 75 per cent of the country's total retail transactions by 2027, we have kept on launching one after another attractive campaign. As part of our efforts to encourage our customers to more digital payments, we have now offered the holiday package on shopping from these nine popular lifestyle brands," he also said.

Mentionable, the US Bangla and the respective hotels will be responsible for any issues related to the holiday package.