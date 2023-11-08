Shohel Ahmed new SBAC Bank director

Shohel Ahmed has recently become a member of the board of directors of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited. A successful entrepreneur and business personality of the country,

Ahmed is the chairman of Vicar Group of Companies.

He has ocean-depth expertise & experience in formulation & implementation of strategies and policies, focusing into upcoming demand and supply chain, developing and mastering local and foreign supply contracts with absolute efficiency.

Ahmed possesses fabulous functional and professional command & expertise in resolving any trade disputes, presentation of imported goods to the appropriate authorities, addressing international bidding documentations, trade negotiation with foreign manufacturers & principals. He also oversees the overall financial management of the Group.

He obtained Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Degree from Newport University of California, USA.