Shippers’ Council pays courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

A delegation of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) led by its Chairman, Md. Rezaul Karim paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, MP at Gonobhaban on 31 January, 2024.

In the beginning, SCB Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors congratulated to Hon'ble Prime Minister by giving flower bouquets to her achieving unequivocal victory of the 14 party coalition led by Awami League in the 12th parliamentary election and taking oath as the Hon'ble Prime Minister for the fifth time. At the same time a Cheque of Tk. 50 (fifty) lac was handed over to Prime Minster for her relief and welfare fund.

SCB Vice Chairman, Ganesh Chandra Saha; Directors- Syed Md. Bakhtiar & Ataur Rahman Khan were also present at that time.