Shippers' Council pays courtesy call on Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir

Corporates

Press Release
19 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 07:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) led by its Chairman, Md. Rezaul Karim paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Housing and Public Works Minister R. A. M. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, MP at the Conference Room of the Ministry on 18 January, 2024 afternoon.

SCB Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan & Director- Ganesh Chandra Saha also attended the meeting.

At the beginning SCB Chairman and Board of Directors congratulate and handed over a flower bouquet to Hon'ble Minister. Chairman introduced the Board of Directors and highlighted the activities of the Council. He also drew attention to the Minister regarding planned urbanization through fair planning and research and creation of sustainable, safe and affordable housing for the people of the Country.   

