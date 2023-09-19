Shippers' Council chairman to take part in International Conference on Shipping and Logistics

Md Rezaul Karim, chairman of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) is travelling to India on 20 September to attend the "International Conference on Shipping & Logistics" as a Guest Delegate.

The conference will be held on 22 September at Hotel Daspalla, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, jointly organized by Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) and Maritime Gateway and Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India.

The meeting will discuss "Enhancing our Logistic Efficiency, Ports & Allied Infrastructure and Coastal Shipping: Prospects & Challenges"

SCB Director Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan will accompany the chairman.

They are expected to return on 27 September.