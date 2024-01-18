Shippers' Council of Bangladesh pays courtesy call on Textiles & Jute Minister Nanak

On 17 January 2024, at 12:00 noon a seven-member delegation of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh led by its Chairman Md Rezaul Karim paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Textiles & Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, MP at the Conference Room of the Ministry.

SCB Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Directors- Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha & K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the meeting.

At the beginning SCB Chairman and Board of Directors congratulate and handed over a flower bouquet to Hon'ble Minister. He placed the SCB activities to the Minister and said Shippers' Council has been playing vital role for resolving problems of Exporters & Importers from the beginning from its establishment.

Chairman expressed his heartiest thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina providing facilities and incentives to the Jute Sector. Now the "Sonali Aansh" got return its lost glory. Even after there have many other problems in this sector. The Hon'ble Minister assured resolve the problems of this sector.

Finally Chairman, SCB thanked the Minister to give a patient hearing.