Shippers' Council of Bangladesh pays courtesy call on Textiles & Jute Minister Nanak

Corporates

Press Release
18 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:30 pm

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh pays courtesy call on Textiles & Jute Minister Nanak

Press Release
18 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 17 January 2024, at 12:00 noon a seven-member delegation of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh led by its Chairman Md Rezaul Karim paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Textiles & Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, MP at the Conference Room of the Ministry.

SCB Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Directors- Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha & K. M. Arifuzzaman  also attended the meeting.

At the beginning SCB Chairman and Board of Directors congratulate and handed over a flower bouquet to Hon'ble Minister. He placed the SCB activities to the Minister and said Shippers' Council has been playing vital role for resolving problems of Exporters & Importers from the beginning from its establishment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chairman expressed his heartiest thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina providing facilities and incentives to the Jute Sector. Now the "Sonali Aansh" got return its lost glory. Even after there have many other problems in this sector. The Hon'ble Minister assured resolve the problems of this sector.

Finally Chairman, SCB thanked the Minister to give a patient hearing.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

6h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

12h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

13h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

14m | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

2h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

4h | Videos