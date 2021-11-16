Shippers’ Council of Bangladesh holds 9th board meeting 

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) held the 9th Board of Directors' meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at SCB office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the chairmanship of Md Rezaul Karim, reads a press release.

Several agendas including the minutes of the previous meeting, accounts were approved at the meeting. 

It also fixed the date, time and venue of the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SCB and approved its budget. 

The meeting also approved the SCB audit report for 2020-2021 and new membership.

Senior Vice Chairman Md Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman Md Munir Hossain and Directors Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon), Syed Md Bakhtiar, Md Nurussafa Babu, Ziaul Islam, Ganesh Chandra Saha and Ataur Rahman Khan also attended the meeting.

Shippers’ Council of Bangladesh

