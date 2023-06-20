Ship International Hospital celebrates first anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
20 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 08:42 pm

Related News

Ship International Hospital celebrates first anniversary

Press Release
20 June, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 08:42 pm
Ship International Hospital celebrates first anniversary

Ship International Hospital celebrated its first anniversary with a ceremony in Dhaka on Sunday (18 June), emphasising the importance of trust and reliance in patient care.

The programme started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and prayers, reads a press release. 

Ship International Hospital Deputy Chairman and CFO Hideo Kojima, along with Medical Consultant and Head of the Cardiology Department Professor Dr Syed Ali Ahsan, Ship International Hospital Director Futoshi Kono, Director Hiroshi Kumazaki, Japanese Cardiac Surgeon Dr Kazuyuki Ishibashi, Chief Consultant and Coordinator of the Surgery Department Professor Dr Feroze Quader, as well as other doctors, nurses and staff members attended the event.

During the event, a cake-cutting ceremony took place acknowledging the contributions of the staff in providing quality patient care across various departments of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Hideo Kojima said, "Ship International Hospital has successfully provided international standard healthcare services for a year. Patients have shown trust in us when in need of a medical emergency. 

"Our hospital is working as a reliable institution in the private health sector, offering Japanese standard healthcare. The dedicated participation of our doctors and nurses ensures excellent patient care service. This will continue in the future."

Professor Dr Syed Ali Ahsan said, "Ship International Hospital is known for its excellent service delivery. In the past year, we started new centres and departments like Heart Centre, Dialysis centre. We developed a strong Mother & Child care centre with all types of services and enriched our emergency services, and now all different disciplines are enriched with consultants. 

"Coming this year, we have plans to establish newer disciplines and also, will expand our services Insha'Allah. Our management provides world-class facilities and modern equipment, and we will continue to provide more and more modern equipment to give modern facilities."

Furthermore, other directors, doctors and heads of departments expressed their thoughts during the event. 

The Chairman of the hospital Hiroyuki Kobayashi also conveyed his greetings through a message.

At the end of the programme, patients, their families and various corporate members participated in the festivities, availing themselves of free healthcare services and engaging in various activities such as the Japanese Food Festival, Magic Show and Game Show.

hospital / anniversay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

9h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

9h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

12h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

1h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

6h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline