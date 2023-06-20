Ship International Hospital celebrates first anniversary

Ship International Hospital celebrated its first anniversary with a ceremony in Dhaka on Sunday (18 June), emphasising the importance of trust and reliance in patient care.

The programme started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and prayers, reads a press release.

Ship International Hospital Deputy Chairman and CFO Hideo Kojima, along with Medical Consultant and Head of the Cardiology Department Professor Dr Syed Ali Ahsan, Ship International Hospital Director Futoshi Kono, Director Hiroshi Kumazaki, Japanese Cardiac Surgeon Dr Kazuyuki Ishibashi, Chief Consultant and Coordinator of the Surgery Department Professor Dr Feroze Quader, as well as other doctors, nurses and staff members attended the event.

During the event, a cake-cutting ceremony took place acknowledging the contributions of the staff in providing quality patient care across various departments of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Hideo Kojima said, "Ship International Hospital has successfully provided international standard healthcare services for a year. Patients have shown trust in us when in need of a medical emergency.

"Our hospital is working as a reliable institution in the private health sector, offering Japanese standard healthcare. The dedicated participation of our doctors and nurses ensures excellent patient care service. This will continue in the future."

Professor Dr Syed Ali Ahsan said, "Ship International Hospital is known for its excellent service delivery. In the past year, we started new centres and departments like Heart Centre, Dialysis centre. We developed a strong Mother & Child care centre with all types of services and enriched our emergency services, and now all different disciplines are enriched with consultants.

"Coming this year, we have plans to establish newer disciplines and also, will expand our services Insha'Allah. Our management provides world-class facilities and modern equipment, and we will continue to provide more and more modern equipment to give modern facilities."

Furthermore, other directors, doctors and heads of departments expressed their thoughts during the event.

The Chairman of the hospital Hiroyuki Kobayashi also conveyed his greetings through a message.

At the end of the programme, patients, their families and various corporate members participated in the festivities, availing themselves of free healthcare services and engaging in various activities such as the Japanese Food Festival, Magic Show and Game Show.