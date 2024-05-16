Shining with Pathao’s ‘Pathao Diamond for Maa’ campaign

Pathao, the country's largest digital service platform, has successfully launched the campaign, 'Pathao Diamond for Maa' which celebrated Mother's Day uniquely and memorably. It started from May 8th to May 14th, 2024, this campaign aimed to honor mothers and strengthen the bond between mothers and their children.

Participating in this contest was very simple; from the 8th of May until the 14th, customers had to upload a special moment with their mothers and share it on social media, setting the photo in public and also using the hashtag #PathaoDiamondForMaa in the caption. Not only did it celebrate the cherished bond between mothers and their children but also spread joy and appreciation on a broader scale.

But the excitement did not end there! Pathao selected 10 photos shared on social media and rewarded 10 winners with a diamond nose pin for their mother. The diamond nose pin as a gift adds a touch of luxury to the celebration and makes Mother's Day truly unforgettable for the winners and their mothers. The prize giving ceremony took place in the Pathao Headquarters at 12 PM on 15th May, 2024.

The winners are: Akter Sahana, Israt Jahan, Dilshad Esha, Mohammed Farhan Abir, Zobair Ahmed Khan, Nisha Khan, Maliha Ahmed, Abhro Dip, Sheikh Abir Ahmed, and Abir Khan.

Founded in 2015, Pathao is building a digital infrastructure that creates opportunities, empowers people, and enriches lives. Pathao is the largest digital services platform in Bangladesh and the market leader in ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics. With more than 10 million users, 300,000 drivers and delivery agents, 100,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants, Pathao is Here with You. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy.