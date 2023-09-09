Shinex Floor Cleaner launches baby crawling contest 'Shera Hamagurian'

Photo: Courtesy

Shinex Floor Cleaner will organise a baby crawling competition in Bangladesh called the 'Shinex Shera Hamagurian'.

Crawling is the first step of a child's journey and parents always cherish this phase of life. Shinex aims to celebrate this special moment and make it even more memorable, reads a press release.

To participate in the event, parents need to register their child through the Shinex Facebook Page. A clear crawling video of the child along with some basic information such as the child's name, age need to be sent through an inbox message to the page to complete the registration process.

Once the registration is complete, Shinex team will review the details provided and shortlist 20 baby crawlers for the main event which will be held in Dhaka this month. All the participants in the main event will receive attractive gift hampers from Shinex.

People can register through the link: https://fb.watch/mRi93ecWof/

Registration Deadline is 10:00pm 7 September.

