Shimul IT Training Institute inaugurated in Feni

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 02:23 pm

Shimul IT Training Institute inaugurated in Feni

Shimul IT Training Institute has started its journey aiming to produce IT professionals in remote area located at Rajnagar of Balua Chowmuhony in Feni Sadar. 

Professor Dr Md Saifuddin Shah, vice chancellor of Feni University, inaugurated the training institute on Wednesday.

Shyamal Chandra Das, coordinator of the institute moderated the inauguration programme. 

Abu Taher, ex-president of Feni Press Club, Mir Hossain Miru, editor of Feni Barta, Shahab Uddin Ahmed, headmaster of Bager Hat High School, Ratna Rani Majumder, headmaster of Pragati Balika Bidyaniketan and Zahangir Alam, headmaster of Dhalia High School spoke among others. 
 

