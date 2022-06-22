Shimanto Bank’s 6th AGM held; dividend approved

Shimanto Bank Ltd conducted 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 21 June 2022 at Peelkhana. Shareholders approved Stock Dividend in the AGM presided over by the Chairman of the Bank and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, SPP, nswc, afwc, psc. All Directors and Managing Director & CEO (Current Charge) Rafiqul Islam were present in the AGM. Photo: Courtesy

The 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shimanto Bank was held on Tuesday (21 June) at Captain Shahid Ashraf Hall at Peelkhana, Dhaka.

The meeting was presided over by Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh and Chairman of the Bank Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed.

The shareholders approved stock dividend, director's report, and auditor's report, reads a press release.

Directors were elected and Auditor was appointed in this general meeting.

In his welcome speech, Chairman Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed mentioned that due to the world's almost standoff during last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, different developed economies are being squeezed. Bangladesh economy, on the other hand, is showing resilience and recovering the growth rate gradually, thanks to policy and support of Bangladesh Government.

"Policy initiatives taken by the Bangladesh Bank played a vital role in recovering the banking sector as well as industry and other service sectors. Banks will face enormous challenges in the upcoming years. Shimanto Bank Ltd has ensured good results in terms of profitability and all other metrics overcoming challenges of pandemic and economic downturn," he added.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director & CEO (current charge) of the bank stated that this year is to gear up hard to achieve the goals.

"We will emphasise on expanding our networks countrywide by opening branches and sub-branches in rural areas. We will take initiatives to increase assets by taking calculated risks. We believe that we can achieve our goals in coordinated efforts of the board and management," he further said.

Directors, Shareholders, BGB Officials and executives of Shimanto Bank Ltd were present in the AGM. The AGM was moderated by Hossain Suman, company secretary of the bank.