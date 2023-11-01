Shimanto Bank signs agreement with BB for providing loans for environment friendly projects

Corporates

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 08:48 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shimanto Bank has recently signed an agreement with Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank for lending under refinancing package to promote environment friendly products/projects/initiatives.

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO, Shimanto Bank and Mr. Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director (SFD), Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.

Various eco-friendly products/projects/initiatives such as renewable energy, alternative energy, liquid and solid waste management, recycling and manufacturing of recyclable goods, environment friendly establishments, green agriculture etc. sectors will get priority to avail term loans at maximum 5% interest rate under this agreement.

