Shimanto Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 11:46 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shimanto Bank has recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to participate in Long Term Financing Facility in foreign currency (USD).

The agreement signing ceremony was presided over by Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank. Mr. Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Shimanto Bank and Ms. Liza Fahmida, Director (FSSSPD), Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. High Officials from FSSSPD, Bangladesh Bank and related divisions of Shimanto Bank were present in the ceremony, reads a press release. 

Under this BB-LTFF on-lending/refinancing program; Shimanto Bank will facilitate export oriented industries to establish new project and to expand their existing projects complying specific terms & conditions. The rate of interest of this Loan is low and repayment tenure is from three to Ten Years. 

