Shimanto Bank organises tree plantation, distribution programme marking World Environment Day 2024

09 June, 2024, 04:00 am
Shimanto Bank has celebrated World Environment Day 2024 with the theme "Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience".

On this occasion different types of tree saplings were distributed among the students of Jatrapur Adarsh High School at Harirampur Upazila of Manikganj district under the funding of Shimanto Bank and management of environmentalist organization Harirampur Shyamal Nisarga, reads a press release.

Mr. Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Chief Risk Officer, Shimanto Bank, Mr. Md. Ayub Ali, Headmaster of Jatrapur Adarsh High School, Mr. Wahidur Rahman, President, Harirampur Shyamal Nisarga along with members of Harirampur Shyamal Nisarga, Shimanto Bank officials, school teachers participated in the event. Students were made aware of the importance of tree plantation to counter the negative effects of climate change.

Prior to this program, a tree plantation program was held in Garibpur village of Padma river Char area of Harirampur on 31st May 2024. On the occasion of World Environment Day, 1000 nos of different types of tree saplings were distributed and planted in different areas of Harirampur Upazila of Manikganj district.

Shimanto Bank

