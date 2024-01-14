Shimanto Bank opens Rangpur branch and BGB Rangpur sector ATM

Shimanto Bank has officially inaugurated the Rangpur Branch and BGB Rangpur Sector ATM recently.

Region Commander, North-West Region & Additional Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Brigadier General Khandaker Shafiquzzaman was present as chief guest at the inauguration programme, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Rafiqul Islam was also present as special guest.

The chief guest mentioned that Shimanto Bank will play a special role in the economic development of the country by providing modern technology-based banking facilities to the underprivileged people of the northern region as well as providing loans to the people involved in small and medium industries on easy terms.

In his speech, the special guest said that Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes.

Shimanto Bank has already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps, SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance services along with other modern technology-based services.

It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on 1 September 2016. To provide customer service, Shimanto Bank is establishing Branches and Sub-Branches at various important locations and marginal areas of the country.

