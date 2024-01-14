Shimanto Bank opens Rangpur branch and BGB Rangpur sector ATM

Corporates

Press Release
14 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 06:30 pm

Related News

Shimanto Bank opens Rangpur branch and BGB Rangpur sector ATM

Press Release
14 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Shimanto Bank opens Rangpur branch and BGB Rangpur sector ATM

Shimanto Bank has officially inaugurated the Rangpur Branch and BGB Rangpur Sector ATM recently. 

Region Commander, North-West Region & Additional Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Brigadier General Khandaker Shafiquzzaman was present as chief guest at the inauguration programme, reads a press release. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Rafiqul Islam was also present as special guest. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chief guest mentioned that Shimanto Bank will play a special role in the economic development of the country by providing modern technology-based banking facilities to the underprivileged people of the northern region as well as providing loans to the people involved in small and medium industries on easy terms. 

In his speech, the special guest said that Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes.

Shimanto Bank has already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps, SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance services along with other modern technology-based services.

It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on 1 September 2016. To provide customer service, Shimanto Bank is establishing Branches and Sub-Branches at various important locations and marginal areas of the country.  
 

Shimanto Bank Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

4h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

4h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

10h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

6h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

7h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

21h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

10h | Videos