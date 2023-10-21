Shimanto Bank opens ATM booth at Sundarbans’ Nildumur

Shimanto Bank has inaugurated ATM booth in Nildumur of Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira district, a remote area adjacent to the Sundarbans.

Modern banking services came within the reach of the local residents due to the establishment of ATM booths in the remote area near Sundarbans, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Rafiqul Islam was present as chief guest at the programme. Lt Col Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, commanding officer of 17 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh was present as a special guest.

Shimanto Bank already introduced Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking apps, SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service along with other services. To provide customer service, Shimanto Bank is establishing branches, sub-branches and ATM booths at various important locations and marginal areas of the country.

