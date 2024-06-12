Shimanto Bank officially inaugurates Jubilee Road sub-branch

Shimanto Bank inaugurated Jubilee Road Sub-Branch at Chottogram recently.

Chairman of the Bank and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, ndc, psc, MPhil was present as chief guest at the programme.

Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Rafiqul Islam was present as a special guest.

Moreover, the Chairman of PHP Group Alhaj Sufi Mohamed Mizanur Rahman, directors of Shimanto Bank, senior officials of Border Guard Bangladesh, respected businessmen and local dignitaries of Chattogram were present at the event.

The chairman of the bank expresses his vision to reach modern technology-driven banking service at all important corners of the country. Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes that were reflected in the speeches of the guests.

Shimanto Bank already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps, Corporate Finance, SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance services along with other modern technology-based services.

It is mentionable that Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on 1st September 2016. To provide customer service, Shimanto Bank is establishing Branches and Sub-Branches at various important locations and marginal areas of the country.