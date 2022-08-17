Shimanto Bank observes National Mourning Day

Corporates

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 03:38 pm

Shimanto Bank observes National Mourning Day

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 03:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shimanto Bank Limited observed the National Mourning Day and the martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect. 

On the occasion, the bank conducted various programmes throughout the day on 15 August, like laying a wreath on the portrait of the Father of the Nation, holding a discussion and prayer meeting, reads a press release. 

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Rafiqul Islam attended the events as chief guest. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Employees of the Shimanto Bank head office along with other higher officials were also present at the programs.  

They placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at the Bangabandhu Lounge of its head office.
 

National Mourning Day / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / 15 August

