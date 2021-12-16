Shimanto Bank Limited organises discussion session to celebrate Golden jubilee of Independence

Shimanto Bank Ltd organized a discussion session on the occasion of Golden jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh at the Bangabandhu Lounge of their head office on Wednesday.

Employees of different positions shared their memory of the Liberation War in the session, reads a press release.

Muklesur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Shimanto Bank Ltd was present at the program as chief guest.

The occasion was celebrated by cutting a cake. All the employees of the head office along with the higher officials were present at the program.