Shimanto Bank launches short code '16790' to improve customer experience

Shimanto Bank has recently launched Short Code number 16790 to improve customer experience.

Through this Short Code number customers will be able to get all banking-related information and services from any part of the country, reads a press release.

The shortcode customer service was inaugurated by the Managing Director & CEO of the Shimanto Bank Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday at the head office of the bank in Dhaka.

Higher officials of the bank were also present at the program.