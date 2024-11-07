Shimanto Bank inks deal with The Westin Dhaka

07 November, 2024, 03:35 pm
Shimanto Bank recently signed an MoU with The Westin Dhaka.

Under this MoU, Shimanto Bank Visa Gold and Visa Platinum Credit Card holders will enjoy Buy One Get One (BOGO) on the buffet menu at The Westin Dhaka. Mr Rafiqul Islam, managing director and CEO of Shimanto Bank, and Mr Stephane Masse, general manager of The Westin Dhaka, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Shimanto Bank's Head of Business, Mr Sahidul Islam; Head of Cards and ADC, Mr Sharif Zahirul Islam; The Westin Dhaka's Director of Finance, Mr Mohammed Jahirul Islam; Director of Sales & Marketing, Mr Mamunur Rahman, were present in the signing ceremony along with other senior officials from both the organisations.  

