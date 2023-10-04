Shimanto Bank inks deal with Student Promotion and Support Unit of University of Dhaka

Shimanto Bank signed an MoU with Student Promotion and Support Unit of University of Dhaka recently at Teachers & Student Centre (TSC), University of Dhaka.

Under this MoU, the students of University of Dhaka will get the opportunity to participate in various activities to gain practical knowledge about the work life, including internships, part-time jobs in Shimanto Bank.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director & CEO of Shimanto Bank and Professor Dr Muhammad Shariat Ullah, advisor, Student Promotion and Support Unit, University of Dhaka signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka.

Teachers and students of different departments of University of Dhaka were present at the ceremony.