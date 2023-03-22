Shimanto Bank inks deal with Rupayan City

Shimanto Bank Ltd signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rupayan City at the bank's head office recently.

Under the MoU, the customers of Rupayan City will get an attractive interest rate and loan processing fee when they avail Shimanto Bank's Home Loan to purchase the residential and commercial spaces, reads a press release.

Mohammad Azizul Hoque, head of Operations & CRO of Shimanto Bank, and M Mahbubur Rahman, CEO of Rupayan City, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Rafiqul Islam, MD & CEO of Shimanto Bank.

Senior officials from both the organisations were present in the signing ceremony.