Shimanto Bank inks deal with multibrand workshop

Corporates

Press Release
01 November, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:35 am

Shimanto Bank inks deal with multibrand workshop

Shimanto Bank recently signed an MoU with Multibrand Workshop at the bank's head office.

Under this MoU, the Credit Card & Debit cardholders of Shimanto Bank will enjoy discount facilities while they avail of vehicle repair services and Pre-Purchase Checking services from Multibrand Workshop. Mr Sahidul Islam, Head of Business, Shimanto Bank and Mr Masud Karim Chowdhury, Executive Director, Multibrand Workshop, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in the presence of Mr Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank.

Senior officials from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

