Shimanto Bank inks deal with InterContinental Dhaka

Shimanto Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement with InterContinental Dhaka at the head office of InterContinental.

Under this agreement, the Visa Gold Credit Card holders of Shimanto Bank will enjoy free buffet snacks, hi-speed internet and bottomless tea-coffee at Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director of Shimanto Bank, and Rezwan Maruf, in-charge of hotel operations at InterContinental Dhaka, signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior officials from both the organisations were present in the signing ceremony.