Shimanto Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance

Shimanto Bank signed an MoU with Green Delta Insurance at the bank's head office recently.

Under this MoU, livestock Loan beneficiaries (under agricultural loan) of Shimanto Bank will enjoy livestock insurance coverage facilities.

The scheme will help cattle farmers by reducing the risk of losses due to accidents, disease or death of cattle during parturition or any partial disability.

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Shimanto Bank and Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Green Delta Insurance signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.